Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR):

8/15/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00.

8/15/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $14.00.

8/10/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00.

8/9/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00.

8/9/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $14.00.

7/18/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $15.00.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

Get Luminar Technologies Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.