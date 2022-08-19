Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR):
- 8/15/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $14.00.
- 8/10/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $14.00.
- 7/18/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $15.00.
Luminar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.