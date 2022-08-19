Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

8/3/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $232.00.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $152.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

7/20/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $160.00.

7/14/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $155.00.

7/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,068. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Global Payments by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

