Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Ormat Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $84.00.

8/8/2022 – Ormat Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Ormat Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Ormat Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – Ormat Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00.

7/17/2022 – Ormat Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2022 – Ormat Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Ormat Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2022 – Ormat Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,340 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 323,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

