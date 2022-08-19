Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 82,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 142,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

