WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.17 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.