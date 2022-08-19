WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

