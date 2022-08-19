WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $234.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $271.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

