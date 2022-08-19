WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 501.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,215 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 143,969 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

