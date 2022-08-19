WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

