WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $390.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

