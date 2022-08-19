WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 865 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

