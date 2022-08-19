Wesleyan Assurance Society Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.0% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 878,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $284.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

