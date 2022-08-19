Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $2.89 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,558.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

