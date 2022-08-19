Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.81. 179,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

