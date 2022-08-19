Wesleyan Assurance Society Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 182,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.