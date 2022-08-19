Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

