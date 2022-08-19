Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.