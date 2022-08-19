Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,547 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

