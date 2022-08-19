Westpac Banking Corp Buys 39,567 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FMC by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 699,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

