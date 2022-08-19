Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $518,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 489,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $293.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
