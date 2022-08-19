Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,976 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

