Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,790 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

