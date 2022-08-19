Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.24 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,158 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $38.48 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

