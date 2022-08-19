Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.