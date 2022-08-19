Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 76,152 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

