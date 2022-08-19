Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,276 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.60 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

