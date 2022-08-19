Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $489.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.02, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

