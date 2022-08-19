Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

