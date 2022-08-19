Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

WPM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 76,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

