Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.0 %
WPM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 76,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.