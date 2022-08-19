WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Hovde Group to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

