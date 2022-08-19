WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 198,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,874,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.02. 87,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,762. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

