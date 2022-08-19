WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 87,169 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1,383.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

WWD stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 4,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

