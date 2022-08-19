WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 624.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.56. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

