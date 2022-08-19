WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 596.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.78. 15,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,248. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.