WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 559.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,577 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:SIG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 11,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

