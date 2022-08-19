WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Incyte by 85.0% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

