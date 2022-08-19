WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.55. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,351. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

