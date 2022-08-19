Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 31.9 %

WOLF stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.