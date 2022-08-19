Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 31.9 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

