Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05). 3,767,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,645,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Woodbois Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £86.76 million and a PE ratio of 139.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.83.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

