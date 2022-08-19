Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 28th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,237. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

