Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Thursday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 658 ($7.95). The stock has a market cap of £122.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,017.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

