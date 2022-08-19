Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.05, but opened at $46.65. Xometry shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 1,572 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,245.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,215 shares of company stock worth $5,937,401 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Xometry by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xometry by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

