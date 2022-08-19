XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
XPEL Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
