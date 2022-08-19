XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $477,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,399,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.