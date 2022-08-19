XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $87.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.85.

XPO opened at $58.44 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

