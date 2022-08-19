Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -5.16. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

