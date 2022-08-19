Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yatsen Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -5.16. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.