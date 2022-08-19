Ycash (YEC) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ycash (YEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $984,024.11 and approximately $465.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00299840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00117940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,782,766 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

