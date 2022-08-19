YIELD App (YLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $362,324.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $362,324.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

