YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given New $4.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.80 to $4.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
YPF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.5 %
YPF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
