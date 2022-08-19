Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Reaches $833,482.53

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $833,482.53 and approximately $22,465.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

